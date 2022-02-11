Mackenzie McKee, a teen mom, says she’s ‘SHOCKED and humiliated’ by Cheyenne Floyd and her co-stars’ ‘toxic’ feud.

Mackenzie’s exclusive confession follows her “hurtful” exclusion from MTV’s Family Reunion spinoff filming.

Cheyenne, 29, accused Mackenzie, 27, of “bullying” her and calling her “ignorant” for using a racial slur on Twitter, sparking a nasty feud.

When Mackenzie referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored woman,” it drew the attention of other Teen Moms.

“I’m so confused that MTV was upset when I just apologized to someone to try to unite,” Mackenzie said exclusively to The Sun.

“I was definitely confused and heartbroken, and my eyes were opened up to what’s going on with the world with cancel culture,” the Teen Mom, who has been a part of the franchise since 16 and Pregnant, continued.

“It was shocking, humiliating, and humiliating,” she says.

“I’m disappointed I’m known as the one left out when other girls are sharing clickbait about each other, and that’s so toxic,” Mackenzie explained.

Mackenzie recently chastised other Teen Moms for sharing a clickbait story about her late brother Mike, who had Down’s Syndrome and died from a blood clot when she was 11 years old.

“I don’t have a problem with anyone,” Mackenzie said of a truce with Cheyenne and the other moms.

“It’s clear they wanted to silence me and prevent me from speaking.”

“She doesn’t want things to be okay,” Mackenzie added.

“I’ve tried and would love to see unity,” she said, “but I don’t think that’s what anyone wants.”

I want love, and I apologized, and everything just fell apart, and I looked up to each and every one of them.”

Other moms have spoken out about Mackenzie and Cheyenne’s feud.

Jenelle Evans told Cheyenne to “leave Mackenzie alone,” while Maci Bookout sided with Cheyenne and slammed Mackenzie’s treatment of others.

“The rest [of the Moms]have spoken to me,” Mackenzie told The Sun, “but it’s not popular to like me in the public eye, so they’re not going to support me.”

“When I say sorry over and over and over again, the other girls despise me,” she confessed.

It’s almost as if apologizing was the worst thing I could have done.”

Mackenzie also revealed to The Sun that she has yet to be asked to film for the next season of Teen Mom, and that she has been “praying on” whether or not she should.

“MTV was there when my first…,” the reality star shared.

