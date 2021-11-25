Mackenzie McKee, a teen mom, takes her 7-year-old daughter Jaxie on a Thanksgiving run in memory of her late mother, Angie.

Mackenzie McKee, a teen mom, goes on a Thanksgiving run with her 7-year-old daughter Jaxie in honor of her late mother, Angie.

Mackenzie shared photos of her and Jaxie running, as well as throwback photos of the Teen Mom and her mother participating in a local turkey trot.

Jaxie, 27, was the beneficiary of the 27-year-old’s desire to pass on the torch of the lovely tradition she shared with her mother.

As a caption to the shared photos, the Teen Mom wrote a touching tribute.

“Every year, I ran a turkey trot with my mother,” she began.

She had just completed one a few weeks before she died.

“My daughter woke me up this morning to run one with me, and not only did she do an amazing job, but she also said to me at the finish line, ‘Momma, nanny was watching me the whole time.'”

Mackenzie shared another throwback photo of her mother lounging on a couch with her sisters Whitney and Kaylee as their mother lay across their laps earlier today.

“My last Thanksgiving with Momma Bear,” Mackenzie captioned the photo.

“This Thanksgiving, my heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to everyone who is missing a loved one.”

Mackenzie’s fans showered her with well wishes and condolences.

Mackenzie chastised her co-stars for spreading an “evil” clickbait story about her brother Mike, who died in a car accident.

Mike, who had Down’s Syndrome, died of a blood clot when she was 11 years old, she revealed earlier this month.

After a few hours, a false article about the tragedy began to appear on the Instagram stories of Mackenzie’s co-stars.

The post, which featured a photo of Mackenzie crying with the headline “Mackenzie confirms her sibling died,” was shared by Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus.

In an Instagram Live, Mackenzie slammed the article, claiming that the original headline was “Mackenzie confirms her brother’s death.”

The MTV star was enraged because she has another brother, Zeke, whom her family and friends might mistake for dead if they saw the caption.

“Everyone knows I have an alive brother who works for me,” she explained.

It appears to be quite insensitive.

This is a very sensitive subject.

“This is about my deceased brother.”

You’re attempting to persuade people that my brother, who is still alive, is deceased or that this is recent.

It’s been 15 years since he passed away.”

Mackenzie then went onto Instagram and was astounded to discover that some of the Teen Mom cast members had…

