Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom claims in a new video that she was “BANNED” from TikTok for “no reason.”

Mackenzie McKee, star of TEEN Mom OG, claimed in a new video that she was “BANNED” from TikTok for “no reason.”

After her previous account was deleted, the 27-year-old had to create a new one.

Mackenzie re-shared an old TikTok video in which she instructed viewers on how to braid their hair in a new video posted to a new account.

“Reposting the viral self braid since TikTok banned my last account at 1 million for no reason,” the text on the screen read.

The Teen Mom OG star continued to walk her fans through which products to use and how to braid their hair into different sections to create an elaborate hairdo as the video progressed.

She also stated that the braids will leave the viewers’ hair with “lovely” curls.

MTV fans flocked to the comments section to express their eagerness to try the braids on for themselves.

Mackenzie posted the video after being chastised for singing in front of their kids about her husband’s “d**k.”

The TV personality filmed herself in the car singing an explicit version of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Fans slammed the mother of three for filming the video in front of her oldest son, Gannon, who is ten years old.

Despite the backlash, the MTV star removed the video, but not before it was reposted on Reddit.

“How gross to do that in front of children,” Teen Mom fans wrote on Reddit.

“I believe in showing affection to my husband in front of my children, such as hugs and quick kisses, but THIS? IS GROSS,” another person said.

“Why would she do this trend in front of her kids? Cringe,” another Reddit user expressed his displeasure.

“And no, I’m not making fun of her for making TikToks; just be careful what you say in front of children.”

After having close calls with their own children, several commenters chastised Mackenzie for posting this.

“I believe this just happened to about half of the subs,” one wrote.

I have a child in the same age group as Gannon, and when things got tense, I just hit mute.

She’s a jerk for doing this in the car with her kid.”

Josh McKee and Mackenzie McKee have three children: Gannon, Jaxie, 7, and Broncs, 5.

Mackenzie has faced backlash after claiming she was not invited to film Teen Mom Family Reunion, a major spinoff show.

She admitted that she felt “left out” and that her “mental health” was suffering as a result.

“To anyone…,” Mackenzie wrote on Instagram to her followers.

