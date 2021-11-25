Macy’s Parade fans are going crazy over Al Roker’s SpongeBob Squarepants impression.

Macy’s Parade Fans Are Rolling With Al Roker’s SpongeBob Squarepants Impression

Viewers of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are giggling at Al Roker’s “surprisingly good” SpongeBob Squarepants impression.

During Thursday morning’s broadcast of the parade, Roker demonstrated his impersonation of the iconic cartoon character, dipping into a recognizable nasally tone while announcing the arrival of the SpongeBob balloon on New York City streets.

People watching at home were taken aback by Roker’s accuracy in matching SpongeBob voice actor Tom Kenny.

"Al Roker is doing a SpongeBob voice and it's great," one person tweeted.

Al Roker doing a Spongebob voice will give me nightmares (hashtag)MacysThanksgivingDayParadepic.twitter.comY0Tx8bSw7T

“Today belongs to Al Roker and his SpongeBob impression, and Al Roker and his SpongeBob impression only,” one Twitter user joked, adding, “That’s actually not a bad Spongebob impersonation…

“Al Roker’s Spongebob voice gives me life,” one fan said, while another added, “Holy crap.”

SpongeBob is played well by Al Roker!”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade SpongeBob balloon is a big deal, even if it didn’t inspire Roker’s uncanny impersonation.

SpongeBob was the first-ever square balloon to fly in the parade, the Nickelodeon show revealed on Twitter during the parade.

“Happy Thanksgiving spongebob love love your balloon by the way,” one person said in response to the interesting fact, while another added, “It was great seeing you and Gary at the (hashtag)MacysParade.”

You two were the true stars of the evening.

“Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, you two, and everyone else in Bikini Bottom.”

Nickelodeon announced earlier this year that 50 new episodes of SpongeBob franchise shows, including a new season of Kamp Koral and new episodes of The Patrick Star Show, would be released.

“SpongeBob is at the heart of our franchise strategy to expand the worlds of our characters and expand our global reach even further,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation.

“It’s a property that continues to appeal to so many fans around the world because the richness of the characters and the comedy inherent in the storytelling continue to appeal to so many fans.”