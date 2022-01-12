Maddie Spears’ ATV accident helped Jamie Lynn Spears reevaluate her mental health: “I’m still haunted by it,” she says.

Maddie Spears’ ATV accident in 2017 changed Jamie Lynn Spears’ life drastically.

After the now-13-year-old flipped an all-terrain vehicle and became trapped underwater, the Sweet Magnolias actress, 30, told Good Morning America’s Juju Chang on Wednesday, January 12 that she “finally spoke to a therapist.”

“It got to the point where the panic attacks were all-consuming,” the Zoey 101 alum said. “I’m counting, I’m touching the doorknob seven times.”

“It was completely consuming my life, to the point where it was physically consuming me.”

I was on medication at the time and had finally reached a point where I felt stable.”

“I think that when your worst fear happens, you get a lot less afraid of everything else,” the Mississippi native, who is also the mother of 3-year-old Ivey, added.

… It forced me to reconsider everything, including who I was as a person and where I needed to improve.”

Spears went on to say that the incident “haunt[ed]” her and that she is still “haunted[ed]” by it.

“The biggest thought that I think stays with me… is that when I was trying to save her — when I thought I’d lost her — I was so afraid that her last thought was, ‘Why didn’t Mama save me?'” recalled the author of Things I Should Have Said.

“I just hope she realizes I did everything I could.”

“I may be wearing hospital socks because I didn’t have shoes, and someone else’s clothes, but I was walking out of that hospital with way more than [sic]I had going in, I had a healthy baby girl and nothing else mattered,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote alongside throwback photos from the end of her eldest daughter’s hospital stay in February 2021.

We were given the greatest gift, and we will never take it for granted, especially knowing that so many others are not so fortunate.”

At the time, the “Shotgun Wedding” singer thanked first responders and medical personnel for saving Maddie from an “awful” situation.

“You are all heroes,” Spears said at the end.

Thank you to everyone who prayed for our family during that difficult period.

We adore and value each and every one of you.

