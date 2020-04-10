Maddie & Tae Get Personal About “Love, Loss and Redemption” in New Music

The best music always comes from the heart.

Like many country music artists, Maddie & Tae have had to deal with postponed performances and celebrations like the 2020 ACM Awards because of the Coronavirus.

But fortunately for fans, the duo made up of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye are still able to release their highly anticipated sophomore album The Way It Feels today. And spoiler alert: The ladies promise it will be well worth the wait.

“Once you see the full album, it all starts making sense where you hear this cycle of love, loss and redemption,” Maddie explained to E! News exclusively. “The fans are going to hear our hearts and hear a lot of really personal things that we’ve been through in the past couple of years, which is our favorite kind of music to listen to.”

She added, “Our favorite themes to listen to are just raw, true emotion and they’re going to get to hear that from us on this record.”

In just the past 12 months alone, the duo has been able to tour with Carrie Underwood. In addition, their hit song “Die From a Broken Heart” went Gold.

And through it all, the ladies were able to stay true to who they are. “Maddie and I always said if we just stuck to our guns and kept making music we felt proud of, eventually it would make its way out into the world,” Tae explained. “Seeing all of that come to fruition in such a tangible, beautiful, memorable way is incredible.”

Along for the ride are Maddie and Tae’s husbands. Both singers recently enjoyed romantic weddings with their respective partners. And yes, they are totally still in the honeymoon phase.

“We had so much fun on the dance floor. My favorite moment was just getting to walk down the aisle with my dad and seeing my husband [Jonah Font] down there,” Maddie recalled of her Tennessee wedding. “It was a really, really fun time and such a special day to have both families coming together.”

As for Tae, who said “I Do” to Josh Kerr earlier this year, she also can’t help but gush about the “best day of my life.”

“My husband surprised me with our first dance and he wrote a song, which was really sweet and personal to our relationship,” she shared. “That was a tearjerker moment.”

And as music artists across the country hope to be performing in front of fans soon, this pair is grateful for the support of their husbands.

“It’s truly been a blessing to have these really, really strong partners that support us in all phases—the good, the bad and the ugly,” Maddie explained. “I think it’s such a gift to have such rocks so early on in our lives.”