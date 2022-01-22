Maddie Ziegler of Dance Moms has a boyfriend.

Maddie Ziegler, the star of Dance Moms, has a boyfriend.

MADDIE Ziegler has spent the majority of her life in the spotlight, first gaining fame on the reality show Dance Moms.

In September of 2021, she and her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, were featured on the cover of a magazine.

Eddie Benjamin is a rising musician and producer who is best known for his collaborations with Justin Bieber, his mentor.

In their Harper’s Bazaar cover story in September 2021, Maddie said about Eddie, “From every conversation I’ve heard, [Justin] literally wants you to succeed, for you.”

She continued, “He just loves you and your art, and he wants you to succeed.”

“He also wants your mental health to succeed, which I think is incredible!”

Eddie, like his girlfriend, has worked with Sia and has produced music for Meghan Trainor and Earth, Wind, and Fire.

Bieber’s YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, features Eddie.

Eddie flew from Australia to California just before the global Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Maddie had sent the musician an Instagram direct message, inviting him to meet her at The Grove mall in Los Angeles.

Before taking their relationship to the next level, the two hit it off and established a friendship.

Eddie explained, “I was just drawn to Maddie as a person.”

“She’s incredibly warm, loving, and artistic.

There are some people in this world who are a little more colorful than others, and she is unquestionably one of them.”

Maddie is a professional dancer and actress who was born on September 30, 2002.

She made her television debut at the age of eight on Dance Moms, where she remained a regular until 2016.

In 2014, she began collaborating with popstar Sia, starring in both music videos and live performances with her.

Maddie went on to have a successful acting career, appearing in films such as Ballerina, The Book of Henry, Music, The Fallot, and West Side Story.

Maddie’s memoir, The Maddie Diaries, was a New York Times Bestseller in 2017.

She was also a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation in 2016.

Maddie is worth approximately (dollar)5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Maddie made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 21, 2022.

“Proud is an understatement,” Eddie captioned a series of photos of the couple backstage on Instagram.

You’re a truly remarkable individual and an incredible leader to so many.

Bestie, off you go!”

