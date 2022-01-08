Maddy Morphosis of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sold her Dogecoin to pay for her runway looks.

Maddy Morphosis of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sold her Dogecoin to fund her runway appearances.

Maddy Morphosis relishes her role as the first straight male cisgender contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The drag queen even mentioned selling her dogecoin to fund her appearance on the reality show on Twitter.

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns in January 2022, so rev up your engines, Kitty Girls.

Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Syke, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread “TheSnack” Jeté, Lady Camden, Maddy Morphosis, Orion Story, and Willow Pill are among the season 14 contestants.

Each queen has the chance to win the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” by showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. This season features several “firsts” for the Drag Race franchise.

One of them is Maddy Morphosis, the show’s first cisgender heterosexual male contestant.

Before entering the Werk Room’s bubblegum pink walls, some contestants shared details about their preparation.

Maddy Morphosis, for example, recently disclosed that she had sold some of her cryptocurrency holdings.

“Not to be too hetero on the main,” the drag contestant wrote on Twitter, “but I literally sold my Dogecoin to pay for part of my Drag Race package.”

Another contestant on the show expressed her desire to go on a Super Bowl date with Maddy Morphosis, to which she replied, “When I get the (dollar)100,000, I’m gonna take you somewhere real nice, like the Red Lobster.”

The costs of competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race were discussed by several RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni.

Chi Chi Devayne, the late, revealed that she had to make her outfits out of duct tape because she couldn’t afford the same couture as the other queens on the runway.

Maddy Morphsis’ inclusion in season 14 was panned by many Drag Race fans because she was the show’s first cisgender straight drag queen.

“You can take performance-enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the Olympics,” RuPaul said previously of transgender contestants who underwent gender affirmation surgery.

Later, the host apologized for the remark, and Jiggly Caliente and Gottmik (the show’s first transgender man) were added to the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 respectively.

Some fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race point out that drag kings are underrepresented in the reality show.

“I think one of the best things about my casting is that it’s still going strong…

