Madelyn Cline has been spending a lot of time with Zack Bia since her split from Chase Stokes: ‘They’re Cute Together,’ she says.

Madelyn Cline sparked dating rumors with Zack Bia one month after her split from Chase Stokes, but she has yet to reveal whether she has moved on romantically.

“Madelyn and Zack have spent a lot of time together,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“However, she’s being coy about the state of her relationship with him.”

The insider believes the Outer Banks actress, 24, and the DJ, 25, “haven’t labeled” their relationship yet because “they recently started seeing each other,” but that she spent her birthday with him at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday, December 21, “is really telling.”

While some fans were surprised to learn of Cline’s relationship with Bia, she keeps her options open in her love life.

“They may appear to be an odd match,” a source tells Us, “but she’s someone who can get along with anyone because of her kindness.”

“They’re a cute couple.”

Only time will tell if the relationship will last, and since the South Carolina native is due back on set “in a few weeks,” it could turn out to be nothing more than “a fling.”

According to the source, “all is good” between the pair as long as Cline is “happy” with whom she is dating. As for how Stokes, 29, feels about his ex-girlfriend hanging out with someone else, the costars “are still friends” and he wants “the best for her.”

The Netflix stars broke up in November after a year of dating, according to Us Weekly.

They met while filming season 1 of Outer Banks in 2019, but it wasn’t until the following year that they began quarantining together due to the coronavirus pandemic that their relationship became romantic.

In June 2020, the couple confirmed they were dating.

“They tried to work it out for a long time but decided it was best to go their separate ways,” a source told Us after the split in November, adding that the actors “both have busy schedules, which made it difficult for them to spend a lot of time together.”

Cline is “one of [his]favorite people on the planet,” according to Stokes, who told Us on December 2 that she is “one of [his]favorite people on the planet.”

