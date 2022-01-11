Madison from ‘Southern Charm’ keeps her fiancé off camera – Austen Kroll Relationship teaches us a valuable lesson

Madison from ‘Southern Charm’ keeps her fiancé off camera – Austen Kroll Relationship Lessons

Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm has reason to keep her relationship with fiancé Brett Randle private.

She previously talked about how her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll would change when the cameras were rolling, so she’ll probably want to protect her relationship this time.

Fans recently asked LeCroy if Randle would appear on Season 8 of Southern Charm, and she responded that she would not have her relationship documented on the reality show.

While the early days of the coronavirus (Covid-19) were difficult for her relationship with Kroll, she claims he changed during filming.

On the next season of Southern Charm, LeCroy told fans that Randle will be off-camera.

“My fiancé isn’t going to be on Southern Charm,” she says.

“I’m sorry to say that,” she admitted.

“However, it’s just not his thing.”

Not only that, but I’m hoping for a positive outcome.”

“I believe that keeping that private was the best decision that I made,” she continued.

“And I adore him, and I despise the fact that if people were to be cruel to him, I would go insane.”

So we’re going to stay away from it and keep our love to ourselves.

And without all of the haters’ opinions on board.

Advising me on how to handle my relationship.”

When Kroll and LeCroy were dating, fans (and cast members) took sides, as they did with many other reality television couples.

The cast was also divided as a result of the tumultuous relationship.

Because Randle didn’t sign up for the show, LeCroy will most likely be extra cautious.

Another reason LeCroy wants to keep her relationship off of reality TV is because she saw how different Kroll would be during filming.

She told ET in December, “I was furious that he acted so differently when the cameras weren’t around.”

The year will be 2020.

“So, you know, he’d be calling me or checking in and all that,” she added.

“But then, while I’m at the party, I discover that he slept with this girl at a pool party days before.”

So then I was like, “What?” This is nonsense.

Basically, be honest.

Don’t bother calling me if you want to go do your own thing.”

Filming and the pandemic weren’t the only factors in the couple’s breakup.

"I could see…

