Madison LeCroy’s ‘Southern Charm,’ and why she won’t invite her Bravo co-stars to her wedding

The real reason Madison LeCroy isn’t inviting her Bravo co-stars to her wedding is because of her ‘Southern Charm.’

Madison LeCroy will be back on Southern Charm Season 8 to talk about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Brett Randle.

Her fiancé will not be featured in the new season of Bravo, and her co-stars should not expect an invitation to her event.

LeCroy has finally spoken out about why her TV friends will not be making a cameo appearance at her wedding.

“The cast of Southern Charm will not be at my wedding,” she explained, “because we’re doing family and that’s about it.”

“I’m engaged!” she exclaimed during an Instagram Live event. “I’m so excited because I honestly had no idea at the time.”

“For my family, it was a very special occasion.”

We did a lot of traveling around the world, and I thought it might happen then, but I believe it happens when you least expect it.”

The cast of Southern Charm will not be attending, according to a representative for LeCroy, as it will be reserved for “personal friends and family only.”

Are Craig Conover and Shep Rose Still Friends on ‘Southern Charm’?