Madison LeCroy’s Wedding to Brett Randle: Who’s Invited, Dress, and More

After their October 2021 engagement, Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle are planning their wedding.

The Southern Charm star, on the other hand, has no intention of sharing the limelight with her Bravo co-stars on her special day.

In fact, during an Instagram Live on January 6, LeCroy told fans that the cast of the reality show “will not be at my wedding,” because only the couple’s closest friends and family would be there.

In a statement to Us Weekly, LeCroy’s rep confirmed, “She’s only inviting close family and friends now.”

“It’s not meant to be disrespectful to anyone on the show.”

In October 2021, the Maven salon co-owner told Us exclusively that she chose to keep her engagement news a secret for a few weeks, even from the Southern Charm cast, so she and her fiancé could savor the moment.

“I’ve told two [costars]about it.”

Just days after accepting Randle’s proposal, LeCroy told Us, “I’m going to tell Patricia Altschul today, and we’ll see how she responds.”

“I believe she’ll approve and be pleased for me.”

“None of the guys [knew],” the entrepreneur, who previously dated costar Austen Kroll, said at the time, adding that she was sure they’d have “something to say” about her relationship milestone.

After dating on and off for two years, LeCroy and Kroll called it quits in December 2020, according to Us exclusively.

After four months, the stylist revealed that she had started dating someone new.

In June 2021, she and Randle made their Instagram relationship official.

LeCroy and Randle got engaged six months after going public, but the TV personality knew he was The One from the beginning of their relationship.

“When you meet that person, you will know right away, like, your gut won’t have any, like, red flags,” she told Us in October 2021.

“But with him, regardless of the situation [or what he did for a living], I just knew it didn’t matter.”

I simply knew how he made me feel, and how my son, [Hudson], felt when he realized he was The One.”

Hudson is 9 years old, and LeCroy is his brother.

