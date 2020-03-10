Madison Prewett Leaves The Bachelor After Awkward Meeting With Peter Weber’s Family

Excuse us, while we pick our jaws up from the floor.

Monday night marked part one of The Bachelor finale with Peter Weber, and it’s safe to say it already has fans feeling shocked, emotional and in disbelief.

During tonight’s episode, contestant Madison Prewett surprised everyone when she decided to leave Peter after she felt they’re weren’t on the same page.

After their romantic one-on-one date, in which they enjoyed a helicopter ride together, the 23-year-old star pulled the pilot aside to express how she felt about him and their compatibility. She also chatted about his intimacy with another contestant during the Fantasy Suite week, and, as it turns out, his actions were a deal-breaker for her.

“First of all, that was amazing up there,” Madison said of their flight, which got her in a reflective mood about their relationship. “I was looking out and getting so emotional. It’s so beautiful that I came here hoping to find love and I did… But I think about that phrase, you know, that we kept saying: can love conquer all?”

“And it really got me thinking… I think about love and I think about how much I want you, and I want this so badly, but I think when you want something so badly, I think a lot of times you can’t see clearly,” she continued. “As much as we want this, I don’t know that we can give each other what we need.”

“Being a great warrior and being a good fighter is knowing when to surrender. And I do think that love still wins, and I do still think love still conquers all because I’m willing to walk away so that you can get what you came here to find,” she expressed. “We see things so differently. We expect such different things. There’s always going to be this level of misunderstanding, and I don’t want us to feel like we have to work into overtime to love each other.”

Moreover, Madison touched on Peter’s Fantasy Suite week and how it made her feel. She also made it clear that she didn’t want to change Peter or herself, for that matter.

“That night and everything that’s happened since that night, I think just a lot of things have been brought more into focus… like, how different we are, when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith, when it comes to lifestyle,” she shared.

Adding, “I wouldn’t want you to feel like you have to change any of that for someone that you want to be with, and I wouldn’t want to feel like I have to change any of that for someone I want to be.”

Bachelor Nation fans will recall that prior to the Fantasy Suite week, Madison had a serious conversation with Peter about her stance on sex. She revealed that she’s been saving herself for marriage, which is something that’s extremely important to her.

“If, next week, you were to sleep with somebody else, it would be really hard for me to really move forward in this,” she said at the time. “And I just feel like I owe it to you to be upfront with you and honest with you about that, that that is really important to me.”

“For me personally, I wouldn’t be able to say yes to an engagement and continuing to move forward if you have slept with the other women,” she continued. “And I’m not in any way trying to come across as judgmental or like hold something over your head, but at the same time, those are my expectations that I’d have in life.”

Now, let’s all remember this is pilot Pete we’re talking about. Last season, when he appeared on The Bachelorette, he possibly broke Fantasy Suite history after it was revealed that he and Hannah Brown had sex four times.

But we digress.

Earlier in the episode, Madison met with Peter’s family and had an awkward encounter with Barbra Weber.

In fact, Barbra confronted the 23-year-old star about her Fantasy Suite conversation with her son. Umm… and it was awkward.

“I respect you for your values, and if I didn’t want to go to the fantasy suite because I was you, I understand that,” Peter’s mom told Madison. “But to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical with them or emotional, that’s up to him.”

Madison defended herself and responded, “At the same time, my expectations and feelings are valid just as much as his, and I totally get that’s his journey, but it’s also mine. And I have the standards that I have. I’m not going to apologize for that, I’m not going to be ashamed of that or be remorseful.”

However, just like the rest of us, Peter was shocked about Madison’s decision to leave on Monday.

“I think I’m just confused that what you’ve been saying to me,” The Bachelor star said. “And why you feel you can and you can’t give me stuff… when you told me yesterday that you that you did love me and that you could see me getting down on one knee.

He added, “And you said, I want you to propose right now. And now it’s, a couple days later, and this conversation is happening. It makes absolutely no sense to me.”

The Bachelor star even felt confident in their relationship before Madison met with his parents.

“I am in love with Madi,” Peter told cameras ahead of their meet-up. “I am so in love with Madison, and from my side, I want to do whatever it takes to make this work.”

Madison also shared the same sentiments.

“I don’t give up. I fight for what I believe in,” she told him. “I’m really protective over my people. I think last week… even though we were hanging off a 77-story building, I don’t know, I was up there and I was like, I could do this forever. And I felt safe with you. And that I love you.”

Currently, Hannah Ann Sluss is still in the running to win Peter’s heart. However, because this is only part one of The Bachelor finale, fans will just have to see how everything else plays out.