Madison Prewett’s Comment About Kelley Flanagan Has Bachelor Fans Buzzing

The ladies from Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor recently took to TikTok to participate in the latest viral challenge.

Madison Prewett uploaded a video of herself taking part in the makeup brush challenge, a.k.a the #DontRushChallenge, along with Tammy Ly, Deandra Kanu, Kiarra Norman, Kelsey Weier and Mykenna Dorn. The video first showed each of the season 24 stars going makeup free. Each contestant then waved her brush over the camera lens before revealing her new look and passing the brush on to the next participant. Meanwhile, Mahogany LOX‘s hit “Take Your Man” played in the background.

“I can take your man if I want to/But lucky for you, I don’t want to,” the song went.

After seeing the video, one follower asked Madison where Kelley Flanagan was in the clip.

“With our ex lol,” the foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama replied.

Several fans then reacted to the comment.

“This comment wins the internet today,” one fan wrote.

“SHE WENT THERE,” added another.

“OOOF GIRL TELL EM,” wrote a third.

Other viewers wondered what Peter thought of the video.

“Peter is quaking,” guessed one follower.

“Pilot Pete [has] been REAL quiet since this,” added another.

Tammy also left a comment via Instagram Stories.

“Featuring: Women who are too good for Peter lol,” she wrote.

To be fair, Kelley wasn’t the only leading lady missing from the video. In fact, Madison hinted a second video could be in the works.

“This was only half the squad!!” she wrote in the comments section. “Couldn’t fit everyone but maybe I’ll do a part 2?!”

As fans will recall, Madison left The Bachelor during the finale. Before the fantasy suite dates, she told Peter it would be difficult for her to move forward in their relationship if he were to sleep with the other women. Peter later told her he had been intimate, and she decided to head home. Peter ended up proposing to fellow finalist Hannah Ann Sluss; however, they broke up after the pilot admitted he couldn’t give her his whole heart.

During After the Final Rose, Madison and Peter reunited. Despite his mom voicing her concerns, Peter professed his love for Madison and it seemed like the two were going to give a relationship another shot. However, days later, the two announced the decision to go their separate ways.

Peter has since been sparking romance rumors with Kelley, who was sent home week seven. The two have been social distancing together at her apartment in Chicago and have even made their own TikTok videos. While both have said they’re not dating, Peter has admitted he is “crushing on” the attorney.