Madison Prewett’s Sister Calls Her a “Great Role Model” After Bachelor Breakup With Peter Weber

Madison Prewett‘s sister is standing by her side.

After the 23-year-old Bachelor contestant announced her split from Peter Weber, her younger sister, Mal, sent her some support.

“I love you so much Madi! Thanks for being a great role model,” she wrote in the comments section underneath the announcement. “Ur the most amazing big sister.”

It looked like the season 24 star appreciated the message.

“Love you so so much,” she replied.

Their father, Chad Prewett, left a sweet comment, as well.

“I love you @madiprew,” he wrote.

Of course, the foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Ala. received lots of love from Bachelor Nation, too.

“So proud of you my love,” Vanessa Grimaldi wrote in the comments section. “You are a woman of true class and all heart. Keep [shining]bright and keeping spreading love to the world. It needs it.”

“Let your light shine,” Raven Gates added. “Don’t let anyone put it out.”

Even Peter commented with a heart emoji, and Madison replied with three more.

Madison and Peter announced the breakup via Instagram on Thursday.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season,” the pilot wrote on the social network. “Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

He then revealed the two “have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further.”

“Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us,” he continued. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

He also gave a shout-out to Hannah Ann Sluss.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” Peter added. “You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

At the end, he thanked his loved ones and Bachelor Nation for their support.

“This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days,” he concluded. “Thank you to all of you! This is just…another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

Madison shared a few words, as well.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey.”

The split news came just days after The Bachelor finale. As fans will recall, Madison left during the final episodes and Peter proposed to Hannah Ann. However, they called off the engagement after he admitted he couldn’t give her his whole heart.

After Madison and Peter reunited on After the Final Rose, he professed his love for her. However, his mom, Barb Weber, didn’t seem happy about the reunion. After a tense exchange with Madison, she said her son will just have to “fail to succeed.”

When asked where the duo stood, Peter didn’t give a direct answer.

“I know how we both feel about each other, and you know, I think, like, taking it one step at a time, one day at a time is, like, possibly the smartest way to go with this,” he said during After the Final Rose. “I know that I have, like I said, a lot of healing to do, and I know she does, too. But, again, the way I feel for you, that’s never changed, and I’ve never just lost that. Whatever that means, whatever this turns into, do we have a million and one obstacles? Yeah. Is it all uphill? Probably. But…”

After the episode aired, Madison’s father showed his support.

“Proud is an understatement,” he tweeted. “I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!”

While Peter’s journey to find love is over, Clare Crawley‘s is just beginning. She’s set to star on season 16 of The Bachelorette. To meet her men, click here.