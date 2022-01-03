Madisson Hausburg, of Siesta Key, has a new tattoo to commemorate the birth of her stillborn son on his due date.

Madisson Hausburg of Siesta Key has a new tattoo in honor of her stillborn son, who was born on his due date.

Madisson Hausburg revealed her “first and only tattoo,” which pays tribute to Elliot, the son she gave birth to stillborn in December 2021.

“Today is Elliot’s due date,” the Siesta Key actress, 27, captioned a photo of her son’s name tattooed on her arm on Saturday, January 1.

“This was supposed to be the day we brought our baby home to snuggle and pass around the family.

That day would bring him face to face with all of his aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

My family’s first grandchild.

Instead, it’s been three weeks since I delivered my sleeping little Angel.

I haven’t held him in my arms or kissed his perfect precious cheeks in three weeks.”

The stillbirth was announced on December 21 by Hausburg and her husband, Ish Soto.

The memory box she took home from the hospital on December 12 revealed her son’s full name, Elliot Angel Soto.

Hausburg detailed her mental and physical struggles following the loss of her baby in her New Year’s Day message.

She explained, “I’m in this limbo of being a new mother and not being able to mother my son.”

“To feed my baby boy, my body still aches.”

My heart and mind are still reeling from the realization that he is no longer with us.

Everything triggers me, whether it’s finding his pajamas in the laundry or simply walking through the grocery store like I did a hundred times while he was in my womb.

Without my son, I am heartbroken and lost.

“Grief is just love with nowhere to go,” they say, and I’m experiencing that right now.”

The MTV reality star thanked fans and friends for comforting her and the producer, as well as those who shared their own child loss stories.

“You have no idea how much it means to us and how much it makes us feel less alone,” she went on to say.

“I’m learning a lot about stillbirths, miscarriages, and infant deaths.”

It breaks my heart that so many people are affected by this nightmare and can identify with the pain.

I sincerely hope that everyone has a wonderful New Year and that the year 2022 brings new joy and hope.

Please remember Elliot in your prayers and thoughts.”

She also stated that she was.

