Madisson Hausburg of Siesta Key has a new tattoo to honor her stillborn son’s birth on his due date.

Madisson Hausburg’s “first and only tattoo” pays tribute to Elliot, the son she delivered stillborn in December 2021.

“Today is Elliot’s due date,” the Siesta Key actress, 27, captioned a photo of her son’s name tattooed on her arm on Saturday, January 1.

“This was supposed to be the day we brought our baby home to snuggle and pass around the family.

That was the day he’d meet all of his aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

My family’s very first grandchild.

Instead, it’s been three weeks since my sleeping little Angel was born.

I haven’t held him in my arms in three weeks, and I haven’t kissed his perfect, precious cheeks.”

The stillbirth was announced on December 21 by Hausburg and her husband, Ish Soto.

The memory box she took home from the hospital on December 12 revealed her son’s full name, Elliot Angel Soto.

Hausburg detailed how she was struggling both mentally and physically after the loss of her baby in her New Year’s Day message.

She explained, “I’m in this limbo of being a new mother and not being able to mother my son.”

“It still hurts my body to feed my baby boy.”

My heart and mind are still processing the fact that he is no longer with us.

Everything triggers me, whether it’s finding his pajamas in the laundry or simply walking through the grocery store like I did a hundred times while he was in my womb.

Without my son, I am heartbroken and lost.

“Grief is just love with nowhere to go,” they say, and I’m experiencing that right now.”

The MTV reality star thanked fans and friends for comforting her and the producer, as well as those who shared their own child loss stories.

“You have no idea how much it means to us and how much it makes us feel less alone,” she went on to say.

“I’m becoming more knowledgeable about stillbirth, miscarriage, and infant loss.

It breaks my heart that so many people are affected by this nightmare and can identify with the suffering.

I sincerely hope that everyone has a wonderful New Year and that the year 2022 brings new joy and hope.

Please remember Elliot in your prayers.”

She also stated that she is.

