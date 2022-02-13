Madisson Hausburg of Siesta Key shares a heartbreaking post with her husband Ish Soto about giving birth to a stillborn son.

Madisson Hausburg of Siesta Key wrote a heartbreaking post about giving birth to a stillborn son with her husband Ish Soto.

WARNING: CONTENT CAN BE DISRUPTIVE.

Madisson Hausburg of SIESTA Key wrote about her heartbreaking experience of giving birth to her stillborn son Elliot at 37 weeks in a new post, which included a photo of her holding him.

In December, the reality star and her husband, Ish Soto, informed fans of the tragic news.

Madisson, 27, has bravely opened up about the loss of her stillborn son Elliot in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Two months ago, at the very end of my healthy and uneventful pregnancy, I noticed my baby stopped moving,” the Siesta Key wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which included a black-and-white photo of the actress holding Elliot after he was stillborn.

“Ish rushed me to the hospital, where there was no heartbeat.”

The lack of a heartbeat on an ultrasound at 9 months pregnant is the most deafening sound I’ve ever heard.”

“In that moment, my entire world crumbled.”

My labor was started right away.

I was in labor for two days with my baby’s lifeless body inside of me.”

“I heard babies crying and families cheering next door,” Maddisson continued, “all while I was in so much physical and emotional pain.”

“On Sunday, December 12th, at 2:09 a.m., I gave birth to baby Eli,” she added.

Elliot’s death was obvious to the doctors right away.

His cord was wrapped twice around his neck in a true knot.

“These were the darkest days of my life…”

What happened next was “simply magical,” according to Madisson, who was handed “the most beautiful boy in the world.”

“Everything about him was flawless.

I can’t begin to express how much pure love and pride I felt for my baby.”

“Ish and I made such an amazing little human, and I finally met him.”

the

Tiny, I’d do anything to have you back in my arms.”

Maddisson’s post, in which she continued to express her “all-consuming grief” before thanking her “incredible” husband, family, and inner circle, moved fans deeply.

“My two greatest loves! We miss you every second of every day, Baby Elliot,” Ish said.

“You’re fantastic!”

Another fan wrote, “He’s so beautiful.”

“I appreciate you sharing him with us.

Another user added, “My son was also stillborn at 37 weeks.”

“Keep in mind that you’re never alone.”

Madisson shared a black-and-white photo of her new tattoo on her forearm in January, which was simply the name Elliot in script.

“Today is Elliot’s due date,” she continued.

We were supposed to bring our baby home to snuggle and pass around on the day we were supposed to bring her home…

