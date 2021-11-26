Madonna, 63, lashes out at Instagram for being “sexist” after X-rated photos were removed “without her consent.”

After X-rated photos were removed ‘without her consent,’ Madonna, 63, goes on a rage-filled rant about’sexist’ Instagram.

MADONNA launched a vehement tirade against “sexism” and “misogyny” after Instagram removed her X-rated photos “without her consent.”

Earlier this week, the Material Girl singer, 63, shared graphic photos of her nipples and butt in bondage-style lingerie while lying on a bed.

Madonna re-posted the photos, but in several of them, her nipple was covered with an emoji.

She raged alongside them, questioning why men’s nipples are allowed to be shown on Instagram but women’s are not.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification,” the mother-of-six wrote.

“The reason they gave my account management was because a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” says the woman.

“It still amazes me that we live in a culture where every inch of a woman’s body is visible except her nipple.”

“As if that’s the only part of a woman’s anatomy that can be sexualized,” continued the Papa Don’t Preach frontman.

The baby’s nourishment nipple!

“Can’t a man’s nipple be erotic?!! And what about a woman’s a**, which is never censored?”

“Giving thanks for the four decades of censorship, sexism, ageism, and misogyny that have kept me sane.”

“Perfectly timed with the lies we’ve been taught about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with Native Americans when they landed on Plymouth Rock!” she concluded.

According to Instagram’s community guidelines, nudity is prohibited on the platform, and the female nipple is included in that definition.

“Photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving, and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness, or gender confirmation surgery), or an act of protest are allowed,” according to the exceptions.

Madonna is photographed sprawled on her mattress, wearing fishnets and high heels.

Others show the pop icon biting the bed frame while lying under a duvet with her breasts exposed.

Fans have accused Madonna of recreating Marilyn Monroe’s death scene in her latest revealing photos.

Madonna was photographed laying face down on a mattress with her bottom clearly visible in a recent V Magazine cover interview.

Another shot showed prescription pill bottles on a nightstand nearby.

The photo is thought to be a reenactment of Marilyn’s tragic death, according to fans.

In 1962, the iconic actress was discovered dead in her Brentwood, California home, having overdosed on sedative drugs.

The photo shoot took place just weeks after Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, revealed that her mother has…

