Madonna enlists Kanye West’s help as she reveals plans to release a RandB album.

MADONNA has evolved over the course of her four-decade career in music, but her next move may be the most unexpected yet.

After deciding to make an R&B album, the Hung Up singer went out with Kanye West in Los Angeles this week and has asked him to collaborate with her again.

In 2008, they collaborated on the song Beat Goes On, and he produced several tracks on her 2015 album Rebel Heart, as well as appearing in the video for the song Bitch I’m Madonna.

Now I’m hearing that while hanging out with Ye and a few others at a party in LA, she revealed her plans for a new musical direction following her 2019 album Madame X, which was inspired by her time in Portugal.

“Madonna and Kanye talked about collaborating again, and she expressed interest in exploring Randamp;B again, like she did with BabyFace on her 1994 album Bedtime Stories,” a partygoer said.

Madonna has long admired Kanye, most recently giving a glowing review of his latest album in October.

“The only thing I’ve heard recently that has inspired me is Kanye’s record Donda,” she raved.

“I don’t agree with all of his politics or the way he views women, unmarried people having sex, or the gay community.”

“However, his work is on the verge of becoming legendary, and it is both inspiring and rare.

“Everyone had been waiting so long for his record to come out, and when it did, it coincided with the release of everyone else’s record.”

And he was still noticeable.”

Madonna has also hinted that she would like to work with Kanye’s new girlfriend, Italian-American actress Julia Fox.

Madonna has been working on a script for her biopic for the past year and has hinted that Julia, who recently starred in the 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems, could play the lead.

Madonna wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of herself with Julia, Kanye West, and Floyd Mayweather, “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up.”

