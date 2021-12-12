Madonna has accused 50 Cent of being “misogynistic” and “ageist” after he mocked her Instagram photos.

The singer chastised 50 Cent, accusing him of “pretending to be my friend” before mocking her.

The feud began when 50 Cent mocked photos of the singer that she recently posted on Instagram, showing her partially naked as she posed in a bedroom.

He then went on to make memes and jokes about the risqué photoshoot, comparing one image to a shot of the Wicked Witch of the East’s legs under Dorothy’s house in The Wizard of Oz.

“Yo this is the funniest… That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at the age of 63,” he wrote.

Madonna responded by posting a photo of herself with 50 Cent and writing, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend…I guess your new career is getting attention by humiliating others on social media…You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you’re my age!”

“I must have hurt Madonna’s feelings, because she went and dug up an old MTV photo from 2003,” 50 Cent wrote in response to her comments.

“Ok, I apologize for hurting your feelings,” he continued.

I’m not getting anything out of this; I just said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I’d seen it before. I hope you accept my apologies.”

Madonna, on the other hand, dismissed his apology as hollow, saying he was “trying to put a limit on when women should be able to feel good about themselves.”

“You were trying to shame me, you were trying to humiliate me,” she said in an Instagram video. “Your apology is fake, it’s bull****, and it’s not valid.”

“Apology isn’t valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for,” she continued.

“What you should be apologizing for are your misogynistic, sexist, and ageist remarks and behavior.”

