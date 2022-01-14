Madonna puts her best foot forward by flaunting a bruising that appears to be painful.

Madonna puts her best foot forward and flaunts a bruising that appears to be painful.

MADONNA dresses up in designer accoutrements and flaunts a painful-looking bruise like a Madge of Honor.

For a night in LA with former boxer Floyd Mayweather and rapper Kanye West, the singer, 63, donned a Versace ensemble.

“Life has beaten me up! Do you think I give a f***? Only the Devil cares,” the Who’s That Girl star wrote, pointing to a bruise on her thigh.

Madame X, her most recent shocking documentary, has left fans stunned, with her admitting that she prefers men to “f*** me then get out” and boasting that she is “known” for self-pleasuring on stage.

During Madonna’s 1990 Blond Ambition tour, she pretended to do just that on a bed, almost getting her arrested during a show in Toronto, Canada.

“I always masturbate, I’m known for it,” she told US comedian Dave Chappelle during her new special.

You’re known for smoking onstage, while I’m known for masturbating.”

Madonna, who is now dating her 27-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, believes she is only getting started in her scandal-filled life.