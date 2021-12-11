Madonna Responds to 50 Cent’s “Fake Apology” for Mocking Her Lingerie Pics with a Filter

Madonna Responds to 50 Cent’s “Fake Apology” for Making Fun of Her Lingerie Photos with a Filter

Madonna slammed 50 Cent’s “fake apology,” calling it “bulls—t,” in an Instagram video.

Madonna weighs in on 50 Cent’s recent apology.

On Friday, December 15th,

On October 10, the “Like A Prayer” singer slammed the rapper for his “fake apology,” calling it “bulls–t” and “not valid” in an Instagram video where she wore a youthful, doe-eyed filter over her face.

She captioned the photo, “Delayed Clap Back For 50 Cent And His Fake Apology.”

“I’ve been busy, but it’s better to be late than never!!! I had some things to say.”

Since 50 Cent mocked Madonna’s recent lingerie photoshoot on Instagram earlier this month, calling it “the funniest s–t LOL,” the “In da Club” rapper and the “Vogue” singer have been embroiled in a social media feud.

Madonna retaliated by posting a photo of the two together on her Instagram Story from when he was “pretending to be my friend,” prompting 50 Cent to apologize on Twitter.

He wrote, “I must have offended Madonna’s feelings.”

“She dug up an old MTV photo from the year 2003 and showed it to me.”

Sorry if I offended you.

This is not beneficial to me in any way.

I said that when I saw the picture, I thought because of where I had seen it before, and I hope you accept my apology.”

“What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks,” Madonna said in the video, adding that 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, didn’t seem to understand what he was apologizing for.

“You’re reposting someone else’s low-level-of-consciousness postings intended to shame and humiliate others.

She went on to say, “That’s f—ked up.”

“You’re attempting to set a time limit on when women should feel good about themselves.”

“You didn’t hurt my feelings,” Madonna said, adding that he didn’t “come from an enlightened place” with his remarks.

“It’s not personal to me.”

Madonna eventually forgave the rapper, but she did take the time to explain how he was “profiting” from her online posts.

“Of course you’re getting something out of it.

That is what social media is all about…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Madonna Uses Filter to “Clap Back” at 50 Cent’s “Fake Apology” for Mocking Her Lingerie Pics