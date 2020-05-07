Madonna reveals she was suffering with coronavirus towards the end of her Madame X world tour

Madonna has claimed that she had coronavirus while on her Madame X world tour, which had been plagued with cancellations due to the singer suffering a knee injury.

The tour ended three days before its planned final date, after the French government announced the ban for gatherings of more than 1,000 people to curb the spread of COVID-19.

After recently revealing that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, the Material Girl took to her Instagram on Wednesday to explain her health issues further.

“I am not currently sick,” Madonna stated, before explaining: “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago.”

The singer said that along with the other artists and back-up dancers in her show, they all thought they had “a very bad flu.”

The post came as she revealed her part in helping raise money to find a vaccine for the disease. “I’m Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!”

Madonna had previously raised eyebrows with her comments after she said she was going for a drive to “breathe in COVID-19 air” after testing positive for the antibodies.

The singer appears to be claiming that following a test, it has proven that her immune system has already seen the coronavirus, though it is unclear if she had suffered any symptoms.

However, it is still unclear whether those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently stat that if you have the antibodies, it doesn’t not necessarily make you immune to the virus.

Madonna also caused controversy over her comments about the deadly virus, when she called it “the great equalizer” while being filmed in a marble bath tub surrounded by rose petals.

Speaking pensively about the ongoing pandemic while instrumental music played in the background, Madonna said: ‘That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are.

‘How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about is it what’s great about it.

‘What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.

‘Like I used to say at the end of human nature every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.’

The Material Girl singer later deleted the video, after receiving a huge backlash online.