Mady Gosselin, 21, the daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin, wants ‘alone time’ in 2022 after her father claims he hasn’t seen her in eight years.

Mady Gosselin, the daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin, realized she needed “alone time” in 2022 after her father claimed he hadn’t seen her in about eight years.

On TikTok, Mady revealed her “ins and outs” for her “babes.”

The Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum added “brushing your time in the shower” and “reading the classics” to the list of what’s “in” for the new year.

She also expressed a desire for “alone time.”

The reality star mentioned “procrastination” and “harboring your feelings” as “out” in 2022.

In July 2021, the TV star made a joke about her reality show days by quoting Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Enough for You.”

“How I sleep knowing that I can’t relate to this lyric because I had an extremely unconventional childhood AND I have ADHD,” she captioned the short video.

Mady went on to say that she might be “a little TOO interesting” to some people.

Jon, 44, admitted in November 2021 that he had not spoken to his twin daughters Mady and Cara, both 21, in about eight years.

During a conversation with Dr.

Oz, the TV personality, discovered that Cara only listed her mother as her parent on her school’s rowing team’s biography page.

“It’s just like anything,” Jon said when asked how he felt about being left out.

It’s the same as having an emergency contact.

It doesn’t change the way I feel.”

He then admitted that it had been “eight years” since he had spoken to his twin daughters.

“Every year, I text them,” Jon said.

And every time I come here for your show or an interview, I always text my daughter.”

He went on to say that the messages are “blue,” so they haven’t “blocked” him.

Jon and Kate, 46, divorced in 2009 after 20 years of marriage and have been fighting for custody ever since.

Due to their legal battles, the co-parents have agreed that their children must live with one of them.

Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah, four of the exes’ 17-year-old sextuplets, live with Kate and moved to North Carolina with their mother.

Collin and Hannah, the other two, went to live with their father in Pennsylvania and have stayed there ever since.

Because Mady and Cara are both legal adults who have gone off to college, they were not included in the custody agreements.

Jon decided to represent himself in the savage custody battle that raged on until the end of December 2021…

