Mady Gosselin, Kate Gosselin’s 21-year-old daughter, wears a lot of makeup in college as her mother adjusts to life in North Carolina.

Mady Gosselin, Kate’s 21-year-old daughter, wears a lot of makeup in college as her mother adjusts to her new humble life in North Carolina.

Following their unexpected celebrity, the reality television star and her family are readjusting to normal life.

Mady, Kate’s daughter, has a squabble with her father, Jon, who is also Kate’s ex.

After eight years of not speaking to her father, Mady has continued to enjoy her life in college.

She wore heavy eyeliner and lip-synced to Marina and the Diamonds’ Primadonna in her most recent TikTok video.

“I have a big ego,” Mady captioned her photo.

The actress appears to be in her dorm room, leaning against a plain white wall, enjoying her college experience.

Mady frequently updates her social media accounts, once going pantless and dancing in a TikTok video.

Kate reappeared for the first time in over three years when she was seen leaving her fast food job to go to her nursing job.

After starring in TLC’s hit series Jon and Kate Plus 8, as well as multiple spinoff shows, the former TV personality is now readjusting to her newfound fame.

The 46-year-old mother of eight is returning to her roots as a nurse for a job she started in North Carolina last year.

Kate can be seen pumping gas in pictures obtained by The Sun after one of her shifts at a medical center.

The former reality star wore a black t-shirt with matching yoga pants and Nike slides to complete her look.

While filling up her black Toyota SUV, she wore her blonde hair in a messy bun.

Kate appeared to take extra precautions against germ exposure by handling the pump while wearing a red latex glove.

Kate received her registered nurse license for the state of North Carolina on June 30, 2021, according to the Sun.

She has a “multi-state license” that will expire on March 31, 2023.

When Jon and Kate Plus 8 premiered in 2007, fans first saw Kate working as a nurse.

Kate’s daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, was seen working a shift at a local Chiptole in other photos released this week.

The adolescent was dressed in a black t-shirt from the restaurant, a baseball cap, and long braids.

