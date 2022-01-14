Mady Gosselin says she’s ‘proud’ to be Korean-American, despite feeling’shameful’ about it previously.

Mady Gosselin is talking about her past struggles with self-acceptance.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin took to Instagram to share her childhood insecurities in honor of Korean-American Day.

Mady posted a photo of herself as a child, cradling her first American Girl doll with joy.

However, there’s more to the photograph than meets the eye.

“She was from the ‘look-alike’ line, and I named her Jordan,” Mady wrote of the doll. “She didn’t look like me; she had blonde hair and blue eyes, by my choice.”

“At the time, there wasn’t a doll in the line that looked like me, but more importantly, at the age of five, I chose a doll that reflected the way I thought I was supposed [sic]to look rather than the way I do.”

Mady went on to explain why the photo’s story still makes her feel “grossly uncomfortable and ashamed” today.

“I was hyper aware of my ethnicity from a young age, having grown up 5050 (white and Korean),” she wrote, “but the transition from awareness to shame was a slow progression that I didn’t notice happening until I was much older.”

“Make it known that I’m so proud to celebrate being Korean-American today,” Mady wrote.

“I’m proud to be a part of a community that has endured decades of ridicule and hatred in this country (only made worse in the last two years),” she wrote.

“I’m also proud of how good my kimchi tastes!!”

Mady is one of eight children and a college student.

Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah, all 17 years old, are her twin sister Cara and her siblings Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah.

In 2009, their parents separated.

