Mady Gosselin, the daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin, feels “shame” about her Korean heritage, which she used to be ashamed of but is now “proud” of.

Mady Gosselin, the daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin, feels “shame” about her Korean heritage, which she was once ashamed of but is now “proud” of.

Mady Gosselin, daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin, revealed she was once embarrassed by her Korean heritage but is now “proud” of it.

In honor of Korean American Day, Mady posted a throwback photo to Instagram.

The Kate Plus 8 actress was a little girl in the photo, holding up her doll.

The doll, according to the reality star, “reflected the way I thought I was supposed to look, rather than the way I do.”

“I was hyper-aware of my ethnicity from a young age,” Mady continued, “but the transition from awareness to shame was a slow and gradual process that I didn’t notice until I was much older.”

“So I want to make it known that I’m so proud to be Korean-American today,” she added.

“I’m proud to be a part of a community that has endured decades of ridicule and hatred in this country (which has only gotten worse in the last two years), but has triumphed in a powerful and graceful manner.”

Mady ended her lengthy message by boasting about her ability to make “kick-a** kimchi,” a traditional Korean dish of salted and fermented vegetables.

The 21-year-old TV star recently celebrated New Year’s Day and shared photos from a friend’s birthday party on social media.

“That’s it!” she concluded.

Mady’s father, Jon, 44, admitted in November 2021 that it had been over eight years since he had spoken to his twin daughters Mady and Cara, both 21.

During the course of a discussion with Dr.

“I text them every single year,” Oz, a TV personality, admitted.

And I always text my daughter every time I come here for your show or an interview.”

He went on to say that the messages are “blue,” so they haven’t “blocked” him.

Jon and his ex-wife Kate, 46, have been fighting over custody of their children since their 2009 divorce.

The former couple has split up due to their legal battles, and their children must now live with one of their parents.

Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah, four of the exes’ 17-year-old sextuplets, live with Kate and moved to North Carolina with their mother.

Collin and Hannah, the other two, moved in with their father and have stayed with him in Pennsylvania.

Because Mady and Cara are both legal adults who have gone to college, they were left out of the custody agreements.

Jon decided to represent himself at the end of December as his bitter custody battle with his ex-wife raged on.

Exclusively for the Sun…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.