Mady Gosselin, the daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin, throws a birthday party for a friend after her father claims they haven’t spoken in eight years.

MADY Gosselin spent the weekend with friends as her feud with her father, Jon, continues.

Despite not speaking to her father in eight years, the Kate Plus 8 star has continued to enjoy life.

Mady, 21, shared photos from a friend’s birthday party on Instagram on New Year’s Day.

A half-eaten chocolate cake paired with sparkling rosé wine, a dance party with a pal, and a close-up shot of her face in motion were among the photos taken by the reality star.

With two red heart emojis, the TV personality also shared a text she received from a friend that read, “almost got hit by a truck and thought of you.”

As she said goodbye to 2021 and welcomed the new year, Mady captioned her chaotic post, “that’s a wrap!”

TLC’s post came amid her ongoing feud with her father, Jon, who recently revealed that the two haven’t spoken in eight years.

On The Dr., the estranged father discussed his strained relationship with his twin daughters Mady and Cara.

Cara only listed her mother as her parent on her biography page for the school rowing team, according to Oz.

“It’s just like anything,” the former TV star said when asked how he felt about being left out.

It’s similar to having an emergency contact.

It makes no difference to me.”

He then admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Mady and Cara, his twin daughters, in “eight years.”

“Every year, I text them,” Jon said.

And I always text my daughter every time I come here for your show or an interview.”

He explained that the text “is blue,” so they haven’t “blocked him.”

Because she doesn’t want to “upset her mother,” Jon assumed Cara was “angry and scared.”

Jon mentioned that his other daughter Hannah “cut through stops” and had dinner with Mady and her siblings while talking about Mady.

Colin, his son, was not present at the dinner.

Mady has continued to enjoy her life as a young college student despite their lack of communication.

In a couple of new photos shared on social media last week, the child star was all smiles as she wore a crop top and a pink crown.

The photos show the student having a good time with one of her college friends while posing in the empty living room of a house in Upstate New York.

Mady posed for the camera in flared jeans and a gray crop top while holding a pink “happy birthday” sign…

