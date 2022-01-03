Mae’s Baby Album by Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma: Photos

Mae, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Baby Album: Photos

One week after giving birth, Hilary Duff shared a photo of her daughter Mae on Instagram.

“Most people post this on the first day… but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae,” the 33-year-old Younger star captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 31.

“So, on the seventh, it’ll happen.”

“Have a wonderful week, little bit on the other side of the world! We adore you!”

The baby, dressed in a white onesie, stared straight at the camera in the black-and-white social media post.

The tiny model posed next to a sign that read “I’m here,” revealing her full name, Mae James Bair, as well as her height.

She weighed 7.8 pounds and was 20 inches long when she arrived.

“Waiting to hear you tell me how cute I am!” the actress captioned another sweet photo of the swaddled newborn on her Instagram Story.

On March 24, the Texas native gave birth to her third child, following the births of son Luca, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and daughter Banks, 2, with husband Matthew Koma.

The “So Yesterday” singer captioned baby No. 1 with, “We LOVE you beauty.”

The reveal of 3 on Instagram

Duff held Mae in an inflatable pool in the family photo, with her eldest daughter by her side.

Her 33-year-old son stood outside the water alongside Koma.

In October 2020, the New York native and Duff announced their second child together.

The singer captioned an Instagram video of himself rubbing his wife’s baby bump with, “LOL quarantine was fun.”

“We are growing! Mostly me,” the then-pregnant actress joked in a post of her own.

The Lizzie McGuire alum admitted earlier this month that she was “afraid” of having another child.

“Banks was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now,” Duff said on an episode of the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast.”

“However, I’m unsure.”

“Perhaps she’ll be my only little princess, and she’ll have her rough-and-tumble brothers,” I think to myself.

“That made me feel guilty for the longest time,” she said at the time, adding that while she was guessing a boy was on the way, she “really” didn’t know.

“I was like, ‘I should know, it’s on the inside,'” she said.

