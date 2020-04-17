Maeva Ghennam (LMAC) addicted to cosmetic surgery, she makes fun of a detail on her body

Photos of her incredible house revealed on social networks, Maeva Ghennam gets angry and makes a radical decision. And after this rant, the young woman quickly regained her zest for life. Moreover, just after a product placement to plump the lips, Maeva Ghennam laughed at her mouth. On Snapchat, she posted a profile photo of herself saying she looks like a duck! And in the process, she explains: “My lips look like patches, I like it too much.” At least, the pretty brunette assumes to have touched up several parts of her body … And above, we let you see it on video.

Maeva makes fun of herself

But if Maeva Ghennam adores her new body, internet users are a little less … They preferred the young woman before she went on the pool table. And since Les Marseillais Australia is again available on 6play, they see that Maeva Ghennam has changed a lot since then. Some internet users have even found it difficult to recognize it. And they don't hesitate to let him know via social networks. But touched up or not, the main thing is that Maeva loves herself above all!