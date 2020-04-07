Maeve Kennedy’s Body Discovered 4 Days After Canoeing Accident

The body of Maeve Kennedy has been recovered less than a week after she went missing on Thurs. April 2.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed in a statement that authorities recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy in the evening hours of April 6. Searchers from the Charles County Dive and Rescue were able to locate Mckean about 2.5 miles from her mother Kathleen Kennedy Townsend‘s house, where she and her son Gideon were last seen.

The search for Gideon’s remains will resume on Tuesday morning.

Authorities announced on Friday evening that the search for Maeve and Kennedy became a body recovery mission after they found their canoe tipped over in the water not far from the home. Maeve’s husband, David McKean, shared his own statement on Facebook, in which he partly shared, “It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away.”

“I know that people have many questions about what happened as we grapple with this tragedy,” he continued, before sharing the sequence of events as it was shared to him.

He shared, “There has been an overwhelming outpouring of love and support from so many people. Given who Maeve and Gideon were, I am not the least surprised. I am trying my best to respond. Many have asked what they can do. I don’t have any answers for that right now.”

Maeve is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and is survived by the many relatives of the Kennedy family, including Maria Shriver, who said on Instagram, “My cousin Kathleen’s statement says everything so beautifully.”