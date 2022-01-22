Maggie Gyllenhaal cried one night during filming for ‘The Lost Daughter’ — ‘Those Were Amazing Lessons’

Maggie Gyllenhaal ‘Went Home and Cried’ One Night During Filming for ‘The Lost Daughter’ — ‘Those Were Amazing Lessons’

Critics and fans alike have praised Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

The Netflix film has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating and has won a few awards.

Gyllenhaal put a lot of herself into the drama’s production.

In fact, she “went home and cried” one night after the incident, having learned a lot from it. Here’s what the actor-turned-filmmaker had to say about it, and how it relates to what’s going on in Hollywood for many people.

Elena Ferrante’s short story inspired The Lost Daughter.

It follows Leda, a university professor on vacation in Greece during the summer.

She is intrigued by a young mother and her relationship with her young daughter as she spends her days resting and working on the beach.

Leda notices a bond between the young lady and her daughter that reminds her of her own relationship with her adult children.

She’ll have to deal with the consequences of her decisions and how they impacted her children.

Gyllenhaal, best known for his roles in films such as Secretary, The Dark Knight, and Crazy Heart, made his directorial debut with The Lost Daughter.

She also wrote the screenplay for the film.

The film received mostly positive reviews and was nominated for several awards.

Though she enjoyed directing the film, Gyllenhaal admits that she disliked one aspect of the production: the long hours.

She told IMDb, “There was a night when I wanted to keep shooting because I didn’t think we’d quite gotten what we needed.”

“My crew said, ‘We can’t.’

“We must halt.”

Gyllenhaal knew her crew was “absolutely right” to demand they stop filming, even though she “went home and cried.”

“I was so invested and in love with what we were doing,” she said.

“You have to compromise as a director, and those were incredible lessons.”

In addition to this incident, her real-life husband, Peter Sarsgaard, was forced to perform an erotic scene with another actor in a rather uncomfortable scene.

“At first, I thought, ‘Maybe this isn’t a great idea,'” Gyllenhaal admitted to The View hosts.

He was the best choice for the role, she realized later.

When it comes to discussions about working conditions in Hollywood, Gyllenhaal isn’t the first director to come up with a solution.

There has, in fact, been a…

