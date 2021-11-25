Maggie’s Stalker from ‘A Million Little Things’: Every Reddit Fan Theory to Date

Maggie’s Stalker in ‘A Million Little Things’: Every Reddit Fan Theory So Far

Many fans turn to Reddit after watching A Million Little Things Season 4 to speculate on Maggie Bloom’s (Allison Miller) stalker.

Fans sometimes get it right when it comes to guessing what will happen next in the scripted ABC series, but they are often wrong.

Here’s a rundown of all the Reddit fan theories, including the most obvious one about Maggie’s stalker and which ones are the most plausible.

Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston) died in the first season of A Million Little Things.

Maggie was with Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) at his best friend’s funeral and wake.

Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Regina (Christina Moses) were her friends.

She, on the other hand, never had the opportunity to meet Jon.

The current timeline is about three years after Jon’s death, with the addition of the six-month time jump in A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6.

As a result, one viewer believes Jon is the person Maggie was thinking of in the most recent episode.

One Reddit user wondered, “Is Maggie’s stalker Jon because she mentioned he died three years ago?”

Another viewer speculated that the letters from Jon to Maggie could be sent by Ashley Morales (Christina Ochoa).

The storyline involving Jon’s assistant, Ashley, ended in season 1.

This fan theory appears to be the most improbable, given Maggie’s move to Boston around the same time Jon committed suicide.

They’d never met before, and he wasn’t one of her previous clients.

Another popular Reddit theory about Maggie’s stalker in A Million Little Things is that the letters are sent by Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds).

“I feel like Peter is the obvious person,” one Redditor wrote.

“[He] has a thing for Gary and was adamantly opposed to the podcast.”

The majority of onlookers believe he’s simply vanished.”

Since Sophie Dixon’s (Lizzy Greene) podcast was taken down, this fan theory doesn’t seem likely.

Gary and Peter reached an agreement, and the man wants to avoid going to prison for sexually assaulting young girls.

It’s illogical for him to start speaking with Sophie’s friend and therapist.

Maggie’s new boyfriend, Camden Lamoureux (Ryan Hansen), is said to be stalking her, according to a popular fan theory.

Another Reddit user wrote, “He’s very controlling and possessive, but keeps a tight lid on those behaviors.”

“They started to show in the last episode.

