Maguire Amundsen, Kylie Jenner’s assistant, carries (dollar)2K Prada bags and flaunts her bikini curves like a billionaire boss.

Maguire Amundsen, KYLIE Jenner’s assistant, is named after her billionaire boss.

She, like the reality star, 24, has flaunted her expensive bags, bikini curves, and lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

According to her Linkedin profile, Maguire, who is also 24, joined Kylie Jenner Communications as executive assistant in March 2019.

Victoria Villarroel, who met Kylie through Kris Jenner’s company, had previously held the prestigious position since 2015.

Maguire is from Oklahoma City and went to Vanderbilt University before working for William Morris Entertainment on talent and awards shows such as the CMT Awards.

Maguire, on the other hand, is clearly following in the footsteps of her mogul manager, posing with high-end handbags and bikinis on her Instagram page.

She also likes yachts and posted a Prada bag to her Instagram page in November that appeared to be in the (dollar)1K to (dollar)2K range.

Maguire sparked rumors about her close confidant when she posted a photo of herself with another expensive bag.

Maguire shared a photo of herself with a (dollar)2.5K LV duffel on January 11 as she flew back to LA from Dallas, where she had been spending time, around the same time as Kylie’s due date.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians speculated that this was a sign that Kylie had given birth to her second child in secret.

In 2018, Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 30, welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie’s due date has not been revealed, but a source previously told The Sun that she is due in early 2022.

In August, they announced their pregnancy.

Kylie kept her first pregnancy a secret, as fans may recall.

Maguire also posted a selfie to Instagram while waiting in line at an airport Starbucks earlier this week.

“Waiting in line at Starbucks at the airport is like Russian roulette… will I be able to order before my flight begins boarding? Will my drink be ready? Will I have to abandon ship and leave the drink to some lucky winner??? Stay tuned,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Fans wondered if she was on her way to assist Kylie with the new baby on Reddit.

The thread was titled “I Bet Kylie Had Her Baby Already” by the Reddit user who posted the photos.

“I believe she had the baby a few weeks ago,” wrote another fan.

I’m pretty sure her I’m a woman caption confirms that in my mind lol.”

“Her assistant is going somewhere, so I’m thinking of going to be with Kylie and help out a little!” another added. “And Kylie is posting pre-recorded Kylie Skin videos.”

It’s not the first time fans have wondered if the KUWTK star has already given birth, as the assistant’s travel posts…

