Maisie Smith looks stunning in a new selfie, complaining that she’s still wearing summer clothes despite the cold.

MAISIE Smith glowed in a new selfie, despite being dressed for summer, as she lamented the cold.

“Still dressing like it’s summer coz your girl hates the cold,” the EastEnders actress wrote alongside the photo, which she posed in a low-cut multi-colored top as she pouted at the camera.

Maisie’s fans, on the other hand, had no complaints.

“I speak for all men… we’re fine with that,” one fan wrote.

“What a beauty,” said another, while a third added, “Absolutely stunning.”

Some of Maisie’s 20-year-old fans couldn’t help but point out the obvious, with one saying, “Ain’t dressing like it’s summer gonna make you cold?” and another saying, “I don’t think that’s how it works…”

After joining the BBC1 soap in 2008 when she was six years old, Maisie recently shot her final scenes as Tiffany Butcher.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the former Strictly Come Dancing star discussed her departure, saying, “I think it’s going to be quite a shock, I haven’t even told my family how it happens so it should be a good shock.”

“Listen, you never really leave EastEnders,” Maisie said when asked if the door had been left open for her to return.

They always bring the dead back to life.”

Maisie revealed how her on-screen sister Whitney Dean, played by Shona McGarty, reacted, saying, “Shona and I literally cried the whole way through [my last scene]and after, we got so emotional.”

“We’ve said goodbye on the show before, like six or seven years ago, but this time it was even harder because we’ve built such a wonderful sister bond.”

“It was a sad couple of weeks because we film out of order, so my last scenes with people were spread out over a month,” she continued.