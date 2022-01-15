Maisie Smith of Strictly Come Dancing cuddles up to partner Kai Widdrington as they eat dinner in between rehearsals before the tour.

Maisie Smith of Strictly Come Dancing snuggles up to partner Kai Widdrington as they eat dinner in between rehearsals for the upcoming tour.

The 20-year-old was announced as a last-minute replacement for AJ Odudu for the upcoming tour and already appears to have formed a strong bond with Kai, 26.

After suffering a bad ankle injury, AJ, who had been romantically linked to Kai throughout the series, was forced to withdraw.

Masie, who came in second place the year before, was more than happy to fill her shows and has been working hard over the last week.

She did, however, stop for a bite to eat tonight and was seen chatting with Kai before returning home.

The star was dressed down in a tracksuit and a Strictly T-shirt featuring Jamie Laing, a former contestant.

Maisie – who left her role as Tiffany Butcher alongside Gorka Marquez last year – announced her participation this month.

“So excited to be a part of the @bbcstrictly team again on this years arena tour – dancing with the wonderful @kaiwidd I wish @ajodudu a speedy recovery,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m devastated that I won’t be able to participate in the Strictly tour due to injury,” an emotional AJ said.

“I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I have to heed the doctor’s advice.”

I wish my Strictly family all the best on the road, and I’ll be there to support them.”

AJ’s Strictly journey came to a painful end after ligament damage forced her out of the final with only a day’s notice.

When they weren’t wowing on the dance floor, AJ and Kai were making heads turn with their electric chemistry.