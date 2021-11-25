Make a festive Thanksgiving table with Giada De Laurentiis’ Cherry and Cranberry Cobbler.

Make the Cherry and Cranberry Cobbler from Giada De Laurentiis a festive part of your Thanksgiving table.

With a hot beverage in the fall chill, the tartness of the fruit and the warmth of the dish itself hit the spot.

Make room on your holiday table for this dessert!

The crust for the Everyday Italian host’s dessert recipe (which can be found on the Food Network site) calls for butter, flour, fine polenta, powdered sugar, ground cinnamon, baking powder, and salt.

You’ll need thawed frozen cherries and cranberries, light brown sugar, flour, orange zest, and salt for the filling.

Make sure to serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

“Cranberries are good for so much more than just sauce!” De Laurentiis wrote on her lifestyle and food blog Giadzy. “I love to use tart cranberries in desserts to offset some sweetness, and that’s the role they play in this delicious cobbler.”

It’s a pretty perfect way to end a meal when paired with sweet cherries and a buttery crust.

I like to use polenta in the crumble topping because it adds texture and is something that Italians do with all kinds of pastries.”

Grease and line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, polenta, powdered sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt.

One-quarter of the dough is set aside while the rest of the flour is pressed into the bottom of the springform pan.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and bake the crust for 15 minutes.

In a mixing bowl, toss the thawed fruit with the brown sugar, flour, orange zest, and salt, making sure everything is evenly coated.

Press the filling into the baked crust.

Bake the cobbler for 45 minutes after adding the remaining dough to the filling.

Serve with dollops of whipped cream or ice cream once it has completely cooled.

The recipe for @GDeLaurentiis’ sweet (plus) tart Cherry and Cranberry Cobbler is below.

Many home cooks praised the Food Network personality’s cobbler recipe, but some complained that the polenta didn’t work for them.

“The flavor of the filling was great,” one reviewer said.

