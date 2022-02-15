Make Your Day With This Video of Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Meeting Oscar the Grouch

Allow Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein’s meeting with Oscar the Grouch to brighten your day.

Sesame Street posted a video of Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein visiting Oscar the Grouch in his neighborhood.

You can watch it right here!

Could you tell us how to get to Richmond Green, specifically?

In February of this year,

Sesame Street took to Twitter on March 15 to introduce a special visitor to the neighborhood: Brett Goldstein.

The 41-year-old actor, who portrays Roy Kent on Apple TV(plus)’s Ted Lasso, appeared to get along with Oscar the Grouch, which makes sense.

“Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street,” the children’s show captioned a video.

@BrettGoldstein, thank you for stopping by our neighborhood! We adore you!”

Big Bird asks Oscar and Brett, “La la la, isn’t it a beautifully day?” in the clip, which should win the English Premier League trophy for best TV collaboration of the year. The pair look at each other, shake their heads, and duck down into their trash (and recycle) bins.

Oscar the Grouch seems to have met his match!

The show’s fans, understandably, are ecstatic.

“Roy Kent! He’s here, there, and really everywhere!” wrote one user.

“OHMY GOD, I was literally thinking this morning that it would be SO AWESOME if @brettgoldstein went on Sesame Street!!! And now here it is!!!! Bloody fantastic!!” wrote another user.

Brett, on the other hand, isn’t the first person to tap into his inner child.

On-screen couple Brett and Juno Temple explained that Roy and Keeley’s relationship is similar to the characters from Beauty and the Beast in a recent E! News interview.

Juno told E! News in July that “someone in the press used the example of Beauty and the Beast.”

“And I think that really hit home with us because it fits that classic fairy tale of an angry, beautiful, mysterious man with an unbreakable façade.”

Then there’s the bouncy, sweet-timed type.

She eats away at him, you see.

Finally, she breaks through, revealing a Prince Charming beneath.”

Brett also described his character as a “progressive Beast.”

He argued, “You know, she’s not locked in.”

“He wants to lock her up, but he knows it wouldn’t be fair….

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Let This Video of Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Meeting Oscar the Grouch Make Your Day