Makeup Revolution has released £8 Charlotte Tilbury highlighter dupes, and beauty fans are ecstatic.

Makeup Revolution has released £8 Charlotte Tilbury highlighter dupes, which have already sold out, and beauty fans are ecstatic.

What have you been doing if you haven’t heard of Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup wands?!

The Charlotte Tilbury makeup wands made beauty fans go crazy in 2021.

Beauty Light wands and Hollywood Contour wands are the two styles of wands available.

They’re available in a variety of colors and can be used to create a glam glow, a beautiful blush, or a cream contour.

However, the £29 wands are always sold out, leaving beauty fans desperate for a replacement.

Makeup Revolution has now come to the rescue.

Yesterday, Makeup Revolution took to TikTok to show off their brand new products, which are very similar to Charlotte Tilbury’s wands.

‘Ready, Set, GLOW with the NEW Revolution Bright Light Liquid Highlighters,’ read the caption on the video.

‘There are six lovely colors!’

“Introducing the new Revolution Bright Light Highlighters,” the video said, and showed off the six new shades: divine dark pink, strobe champagne, gold lights, beam pink, radiance bronze, and goddess deep bronze.

So if you’ve been looking for Charlotte Tilbury wands but haven’t been able to find them, you’re in luck.

These wands will give you a bronzed, blushed, or highlighted look, depending on your preference.

The brand-new wands are only £8 each and can be purchased online at Revolution Beauty.

£21 less than the Charlotte Tilbury equivalent.

The video has received 68.5k views in just 22 hours.

There are 5,643 likes, 130 comments, and 92 shares on the post.

The new products wowed beauty fans, who expressed their delight in the comments section.

“I see you’re after Charlotte Tilbury,” one person said.

“Right now, I need them,” said another.

“I’m buying them all!” said a third.

“NEED!” exclaimed another.

We have yet to see any beauty fan tutorials of the wands being used because they are brand new, so how will they compare to the much-loved Charlotte Tilbury wands?

