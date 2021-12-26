Making ‘Beetlejuice’ Was a Dream Come True for Michael Keaton.

Michael Keaton is widely considered to be one of the greatest Batman actors of all time.

And for good reason: his portrayal of the character paved the way for the character’s subsequent film success.

Of course, Batman was not Keaton’s first collaboration with director Tim Burton.

Beetlejuice, a film released only a year before, received this honor.

We can’t blame Keaton for wanting to work with Burton again after having so much fun on that supernatural comedy.

Looking back, it’s difficult to imagine anyone else playing Beetlejuice’s title character.

He brings a manic energy to the role, as well as comic timing.

In many of his scenes, Keaton is clearly in full-on comedian mode.

The actor reportedly improvised a lot of his dialogue because he had previously worked in the theater.

However, the late Sammy Davis Jr. was Burton’s first choice for Betelgeuse (as the film spells it).

While the director hasn’t said how Davis’ charisma and onstage poise would have translated to Beetlejuice, it’s easy to see how.

Why Michael Keaton Deserves More Credit in ‘Beetlejuice’

Fortunately for Keaton, he was able to meet with Burton.

Keaton, on the other hand, was hesitant to take the role at first.

He actually turned down the part several times before seriously considering it.

According to Keaton, he took some initiative in creating his character’s look in order to get a sense of the character’s vibe.

“It was off to the races,” says the narrator.

I went to the makeup artist, Ve Neill, and said, ‘I want mold on my face.’ I called the wardrobe department and said, ‘Send over racks to my house, clothes from all periods.’

‘She came up with the eyes, Tim came up with the striped suit, and I said, ‘These are his teeth.’

Tim never said, ‘Wait, no, you can’t do that.’ Instead, he said, ‘Oh, you’re going to do that? Cool.’ Beetlejuice is the ultimate ‘Yes and…’ movie, because Tim never said, ‘Wait, no, you can’t do that.’

Then take a look at this.

Then go over there and do this.’ [My character] isn’t even in the movie that much! But it’s all original art.”

Many Burton devotees would concur…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.