Makkari’s VFX Team on What Sets Him Apart from Other Marvel Superheroes

We haven’t seen a speedster in a superhero film before, and Eternals isn’t the first.

We’ve seen the running styles of two different Quicksilvers in Marvel films, and that’s without considering The CW’s Flash or Ezra Miller’s silver screen counterpart.

The Eternals, on the other hand, employed a speedster named Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), whose running style was arguably the most unique in the skillset’s history.

Makkari’s abilities were largely created by the Weta Digital team, which was led by VFX supervisor Matt Aitken and animation supervisor Sidney Kombo-Kinombo, and included a massive scene in which she raced around the planet.

While some productions have used visual effects around plates with actors slowly running in place, the Eternals team chose to avoid it entirely.

Instead, for the scene in question, they used a digital double of Ridloff.

That means the entire sequence was computer-generated, right up until she skids to a halt.

“Animating a character so that it appears to be moving at thousands of miles per hour without her legs doing a kind of ridiculous Road Runner kind of circular motion is an art that Sidney and his team, obviously, surpassed at,” Aitken explains.

“Having that idea that, ‘Okay, the visual persistence of her presence in one place is something you see, but she’s already there,’ that’s what we tried to put a little bit here,” Kombo-Kinombo said. “We couldn’t really expand as much as we wanted because the story didn’t allow for it, but there are some areas where we try to do that.”

“Ikaris is shooting in the direction of her, and he doesn’t even notice that she’s right in front of his face.”

So he’s just aiming for a generalized image of Makkari in the distance.

So, Makkari’s impression—printing is here, but she’s already punching you in the face from the left.

We wanted to play with and have fun with the fact that when you look from the left, she’s already behind you, leaving Makkari in frame as the other Makkari’s appear.

That was a lot of fun.”

