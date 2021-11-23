‘Malfunction,’ a Janet Jackson documentary, can be viewed in several ways.

How to Watch Janet Jackson’s ‘Malfunction’ Documentary

Following up on the wildly successful and eye-opening documentary Framing Britney Spears, the Hulu on FX series The New York Times Presents… has released yet another pop culture-centric episode, this time focusing on the events of the 2004 Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction” between Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

The incident occurred when Timberlake famously tore fabric from Jackson’s outfit in the middle of a performance, exposing her breast and eliciting a barrage of reactions from viewers, event sponsors, and others.

The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson is the latest hour-long installment in the series, which attempts to answer some unanswered questions while examining the controversial moment in today’s context — analyzing not only the contrasting reactions to both performers in the aftermath of the incident, but also considering the ways in which racism and sexism may have harmed Jackson’s career in the long run, while preserving T’s.

Through the special, New York Times Presents documentarian Jodi Gomes attempted to understand the “how and why” of the infamous incident.

When ET asked why they wanted to tackle the story now, Gomes said it was because he wanted to look at it through today’s eyes.

“I think because,” Gomes explained, “we wanted to frame the picture and look at everything through a new lens and look at it from today’s lens to find out exactly what happened.”

“It was a massive performance that touched a lot of people and had a lot of unintended consequences, and we just wanted to look at it from a modern perspective and see how and why.”

One person was treated differently than the other, and it made perfect sense to me at the time.”

Never-before-seen interviews and footage of those who were behind the scenes during the infamous moment, as well as glimpses of the coverage and political discourse that followed, are featured in Malfunction.

Here’s how to watch Janet Jackson’s Malfunction: The Dressing Down right now.

