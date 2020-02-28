Malika Haqq Reacts to Backlash Over Post-Pregnancy ”Makeover” Plans

Malika Haqqclaps back!

In a series of Instagram comments, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shut down followers questioning her post-pregnancy cosmetic surgery plans. The drama all started when Malika posed for a photo with celeb-loved plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond and said she was “fully booked” for a “makeover” after she gives birth.

Malika’s post didn’t sit well with some fans, who criticized the 36-year-old for already prioritizing her postpartum snapback prior to the baby’s arrival.

She swiftly set the record straight, writing, “These comments are hilarious! Dr. Diamond specializes in the face. He’s so elite it would take you 4 months to get an [appointment]with him. Relax ya mind, I won’t be getting a facelift. Lol.”

Malika also replied to one comment with, “Lol wait who said I was getting surgery?! I don’t need it. Never have boo boo.”

Malika’s comments continued, “Folks love to jump to conclusion lol my makeover doesn’t require surgery but to each their own.” She then wrote, “Where did I say surgery? Didn’t happen. There are [100] ways to enhance & improve that don’t require surgery.”

And with Malika’s due date right around the corner, it’s no wonder she wants to keep the energy around her and baby as positive as possible.

Khloe Kardashian‘s longtime bestie announced her pregnancy last fall, and more recently celebrated her exciting future at a star-studded baby shower. She also confirmed rumors that ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis was her son’s father and shared their plans to co-parent.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.”

Malika added, “My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores’ parents.”

Keep doing you, Malika!