Malika Haqq Reveals O.T. Genasis Is Her Baby’s Father In Heartwarming Speech

Malika Haqq just shared some major news.

On Saturday afternoon, the 36-year-old reality TV personality celebrated her baby shower with her loved ones, which included BFF Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jennerand so many others.

The lavish party was full of fun and festive decorations by celebrity event and wedding planner Mindy Weiss.

The room was adorned with larger-than-life teddy bears, a huge cake, a cereal bar and balloons galore. If anything, the beautiful event wasn’t lost on the expectant mother, who is a little over eight months pregnant.

“Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby],” Malika shared, which Khloe captured the heartwarming speech on her Instagram Stories. “This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart.”

Chiming in, Khloe said, “We love you!”

Malika continued her speech, in which she also revealed her baby’s father. It was something she decided to keep privately when she first shared her pregnancy announcement. But now, she’s ready to open up.

“Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me…,” she explained. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”

Fans will know that Odis, who goes by the stage name O.T. Genasis, dated the reality TV star for quite some time. And while the two were in a relationship for a long time, they decided to split last spring after a two-year relationship.

It’s unclear if they are back together.

And while Malika shared a sweet speech about her baby’s father, she made it clear that today was all about celebrating the women in her life.

“I also realized that sharing my heart with you guys would be equally as emotional,” she expressed. “I have nothing against co-ed baby showers, but I will say the reason why I wanted a baby shower full of women was because it’s you women that helped me get through this pregnancy 100%.”

It’s only a matter of time before Malika gets to welcome her little bundle of joy!