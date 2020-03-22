Malika Haqq Shows Off Her Baby Boy for the First Time in Heartwarming Post

Malika Haqq is showing off her adorable baby boy.

The new mother is basking in finally having her little bundle of joy with her after giving birth on Saturday, March 14.

This morning, Malika shared an adorable photo of her baby boy Ace for the first time. In the picture she shared, her little one is wrapped in a cozy blanket, looking alert with his beautiful eyes wide open. She wrote, “Best week of my life.”

Earlier this week, sources told E! News that Malika was “enjoying her first few days at home and hanging out with her family” after announcing the arrival of her son on social media a couple of days prior.

Her sister Khadijah Haqq also commented on Malika’s picture, writing, “It’s been AMAZING, What a GREAT baby you have sissy!”

When welcoming her nephew into the world, Khadijah took to Instagram to share a photo of baby Ace holding on to her index finger and wrote, “I’m never letting go nephew. Welcome to my family little Panda.”

Kelly Rowland also gushed about Malika’s baby boy, commenting, “What a cutie!!”

Adrienne Bailon wrote “So beautiful! Hiii Ace.”

Given the ongoing health concerns surrounding coronavirus and as many people in the United States opt to work remotely or social distance themselves, Malika hasn’t seen many of her friends and loved ones postpartum.

The source added that she hasn’t seen Khloe Kardashian or the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

While not having them around has “been different than she imagined,” the source also shared that “staying home with a newborn is what she planned on doing anyways.”

Despite not being able to visit one another, Malika is staying in touch with her bestie via FaceTime and Khloe is helping the new mom however she can.

“Khloe is helping out any way she can by answering questions and giving Malika advice,” the source told E! News. “She so badly wants to hold the baby but knows that the safest thing to do is to stay home.”