Malin Andersson, who is expecting her first child, posted a close-up photo of her ‘first stretch mark’ on Instagram.

As she nears the birth of her baby, MALIN Andersson has flaunted her ‘first’ stretch mark on her expanding pregnancy belly.

The Love Island star, 29, is expecting a daughter and has been very open with her fans about her pregnancy journey, including sharing a close-up view of her stomach, complete with stretch marks.

Malin, who is currently 34 weeks pregnant, celebrated the stretch mark by posing in her bathroom, top up.

The star, who was dressed in red and white striped pyjamas, was overjoyed at the achievement and shared the photo on Twitter.

“My first stretch mark,” she wrote alongside two love-heart face emojis in the caption.

Malin recently revealed that she was prescribed antidepressants after having suicidal thoughts while pregnant.

She admitted that after two and a half years of heartbreak, this pregnancy has resurfaced “unhealed trauma.”

Malin’s daughter Consy died tragically after being born seven weeks prematurely in 2019, and she later revealed she miscarried shortly after learning she was pregnant earlier this year.

Malin also paid tribute to Consy as she reached 34 weeks.

“I made it to 34 weeks today.

I made it through that stumbling block.

“Rip little Consy,” she wrote on Twitter, with a white love heart next to it.

“As you all know, this pregnancy has been a tough time for me,” Malin said, admitting that suicidal thoughts began around the end of the second trimester of her current pregnancy.

“It’s reawakened emotions and feelings, as well as unresolved trauma, that I had no idea existed within my soul and body.”

“I’ve been going through a lot and have been suffering from pre-natal depression and suicidal thoughts since the second trimester.”

In the United Kingdom, a suicide occurs once every 90 minutes.

It affects people from all walks of life, from the homeless to the unemployed, builders to doctors, reality stars to footballers.

It is the leading cause of death among people under the age of 35, outnumbering both cancer and car accidents.

Men are also three times more likely than women to commit suicide.

Yet it’s a taboo subject that threatens to continue its deadly rampage unless we all stand up and pay attention now.

That is why The Sun’s You’re Not Alone campaign was launched.

We can all do our part to help save lives by sharing practical advice, raising awareness, and breaking down the barriers people face when talking about their mental health.

Let us all make a commitment to seek help when we need it and to be aware of others… You Are Not Alone.

If you or someone you know requires assistance with mental health issues, the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.