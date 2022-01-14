Mallory Beach’s Parents Talk About Their Daughter’s Death in 2020

Mallory Beach’s Parents Talk About Their Daughter’s Death In A 2020 Preview

Mallory Beach died in a tragic boating accident in 2019, and she will be remembered in a special on January 1, 2020.

Her parents are speaking out about their daughter’s death at the age of fourteen.

The parents of Mallory Beach are ready to talk about the night of her death.

As the investigation into the Murdaugh family murders and Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes progresses, 2020 spoke with the parents of Mallory, a 19-year-old girl killed in a boating accident with Alex’s son Paul Murdaugh in 2019.

Renee and Phillip Beach discuss their experiences that night, as well as the loss of their daughter, in an E! News exclusive clip.

Renee recalls in the video, “I got a call from my mom asking if Mallory was home with me, and I told her no.”

“And she just said there was a boat accident,” says the narrator.

“I got a phone call from Mallory’s mother saying there had been an accident and she was frantic,” Phillip says as the video continues.

“No God, not my child,” I said as I hung up the phone.

Renee went on to say that Mallory was “very head strong” as a baby, “was always a people person,” and “had to be near you all the time.”

Phillip added, “She followed me everywhere I went.”

“She wanted to do the same thing as me.”

She could be a lady when she needed to be and a tomboy when she didn’t.

Hunting and fishing were two of her favorite activities.”

The boating accident is covered in the two-hour 2020 special, as well as the murders of Paul and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, which Alex discovered.

The episode will focus on “Alex allegedly stealing insurance settlement money intended for the family of Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield after she fell and died while working on their property in 2018,” “questions about the suspicious roadside death of Stephen Smith in 2015, and how authorities re-opened the case based on information gathered during the investigation into Paul and Maggie’s murders,” and “Alex allegedly stealing insurance settlement money intended for the family of Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield after she fell and died while

While there are no allegations that Alex was involved in the murders of his wife and son, the description went on to say that Alex has been accused of hiring a hitman to kill him in order for his other son Buster to collect the insurance money.

Richard Harpootlian, Alex’s lawyer, explained the situation on the show.

