Maluma Explains Why Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Was the Perfect Film for His Acting Debut (Exclusive)

Maluma Explains Why Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Was the Perfect Film for Him to Make His Acting Debut (Exclusive)

Maluma is in good company in Marry Me, where he makes his feature film acting debut.

In the upcoming rom-com, the 28-year-old Colombian superstar stars alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Maluma explained why Marry Me was the perfect first film in an interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner.

“Pretty surreal, that’s the right word, pretty surreal,” says the narrator.

But it was also beautiful,” he said at the press junket with Wilson.

“It was pretty exciting when I told my friends — because all of my friends, including myself, are huge fans of Jen and Owen because we grew up watching American romantic comedies — and they told me that they wanted me to be in the movie.

‘No, are you kidding me? This is a joke, whatever!’ they said when I told them, but it really happened!”

“My first film is a Hollywood film,” he added.

“I had a couple of options prior to this, you know, some people who wanted to work with me.”

But I didn’t think it was the right time, so I waited for the right film to feel comfortable doing it big.

And it did happen.

It actually took place.

I’m incredibly grateful.

Of course, I’m grateful to the entire team for how well they treated me.”

While he was “a little nervous” because it was his first film, he says, “I love the experience.”

I’m completely enamored with it.

It’s something I’d like to do for the rest of my life.

I’m looking forward to making a lot of movies.

It’s only the beginning, so I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Marry Me stars Lopez as Kat Valdez, a pop star who is engaged to Maluma’s Bastian.

She discovers he’s been cheating on her just seconds before the two are set to marry in front of their fans.

She then picks out Wilson, a complete stranger in the audience, and decides to marry him on the spot.

Lopez crashed Maluma’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2019 to film one of the mega musical scenes.

“It wasn’t planned, to be sure.”

‘You’re on tour right now?’ they asked one day, and I said, ‘Yes, you guys want to come to.’

