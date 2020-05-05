Maluma Shows Off His Insanely Cool Colombian Mansion

Two words: Maluma, baby!

The 26-year-old star (whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias) is giving his fans a glimpse inside his massive mansion in Medellín, Colombia.

That’s right, the Latin legend showed off his humble abode in a video for Architectural Digest. While Maluma is known for being private about his personal life, he explained that he wanted his fans to “enjoy” the place he calls home.

“We’re here in my house in Medellín, Colombia. This is my sanctuary and I hope you enjoy it,” he shares, with a huge smile on his face. “I’m enjoying it a lot in this quarantine, I’ve been in here for a long time so come here and have some peace with me.”

The “Felices los 4” singer revealed he’s been living in his mansion for 3 years, and had it done in a way so that he could appreciate Colombia’s beautiful nature. He not only has floor-to-ceiling windows but also has a large balcony to see his breathtaking view.

“I make coffee, I go out and I see how beautiful this is,” he says as he shows off the incredible trees and greenery he sees outside his home. “Look at that! Green all-around.”

Along with the nature aspect, his place also features an elevator (!!!), a chef’s kitchen, a gym, an outdoor pool and a home theatre.

Moreover, he has tons of incredible art, plants all over his home and a huge coffee mug collection.

For him, it’s all about having a simple routine and enjoying the little things he does at home.

“My routine, it’s very easy. I’m not complicated…,” he shares. “I take my elevator, I go down, I say hi to everyone in the living room (which is empty right now), I come into the kitchen, talk to the chef because I’m always hungry but I like doing my own coffee.”

He loves coffee so much that he takes a moment to show off his fun collection of mugs. Some are even personalized with pictures of his parents, sister and dogs.

“There’s something special that I wanna show you, I have a lot of coffee cups,” he explains. “I have these fancy ones, but I have these that are my favorite: I have [one mug] with my sister and the first dog that I had, then I have this one that has my first letter [of my name], I have this one with a picture of my mom and then I have this one, a picture with my dad.”

To see Maluma give a tour of his gasp-worthy home, watch the video above! Plus, his two dogs, Bonnie and Clyde, make a special appearance.